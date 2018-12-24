High School Flash Mob Announces Music Is Instrumental Benefit Concert

About 150 vocal and instrumental music students from Burbank and John Burroughs High Schools caused a buzz at the Burbank Town Center with a holiday music flash mob on Wednesday afternoon, December 19.

Shoppers stopped in their tracks to listen to the young carolers and musicians fill the three levels of the Town Center mall atrium with popular holiday songs.

The schools’ Vocal Music and Instrumental Music program teachers joined forces to spread awareness of the upcoming March 8, 2019, music program benefit concert and hold a toy drive partnering with Burbank Police and Fire Departments.

Proceeds from the second annual benefit concert will go to support both Burbank and Burroughs’ high school music programs. The first annual benefit concert, held May 11, raised more than $120,000.

“Burbank has a long history of some of the nation’s top music programs,” commented Burroughs vocal music teacher Brendan Jennings. “We are coming together now to ensure the future stays bright for BUSD students.”

Jennings noted the concert is currently seeking sponsors and both general admission and VIP tickets are on sale now online.

The March 8 concert, “Reach For The Stars,” will feature compositions by John Williams (Star Wars, ET: The Extra-Terrestrial) and Michael Giacchino (Star Trek.) The benefit concert will again be produced in collaboration with the professional musician mentors of the Musicians at Play Foundation.

More information on the March 8 concert can be found at www.busdarts.com.