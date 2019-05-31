High School Summer Classes Begin June 3

On Monday, June 3rd, secondary summer school programs will begin at John Burroughs High School. All courses, including initial credit and credit recovery, begin on this date.

Daily Schedule:

Classes start: 7:40 a.m.

Nutrition break: 10:10-10:25

Classes end: 1 p.m.

Class Sessions:

Term 1: June 3-June 19

Term 2: June 20-July 11

Class is in session on Friday, June 7

No class on Thursday, July 4

Attendance:

Attendance is mandatory on Day 1. Any students who do not attend class on June 3 will be dropped from the program.

PE/General Team Sports:

Students in PE classes will need to arrive at summer school dressed and ready for activity. Water and sunblock are recommended.

Wait Lists:

Some courses have lengthy wait lists. Students may show up on Monday morning to see if any seats are available. Students will be enrolled in the order that applications were submitted. There is no guarantee that any student on the wait list will be moved into a class.

Please contact Matt Chambers mattchambers@burbankusd.org with any questions.