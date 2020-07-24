Hit and Run Driver Takes Out Several Burbank Parked Cars

By On July 24, 2020

Burbank Police received calls of a reckless driver and speeding Tuesday evening around 9:25 pm in the area of Magnolia & California.

Then several calls came in regarding the speeding truck going down Chandler in both directions when the car got to Mariposa Street he went south and Police Department then received calls of a couple of hit and runs in the vicinity of Olive and Griffth Park.

Photo By: Edward Tovmassian

The diver lost his tailgate in the area of Olive and Sparks Street and he then proceeded to Keystone and headed north till he plowed into several parked cars near Keystone and Magnolia Blvd.

The suspect fled his damaged truck and Burbank police being aided by a Los Angeles Police Helicopter overhead got into foot pursuit of the suspect toward Chandler. The suspect was detained in the 800 Block of Lincoln Street by Burbank Police. Several Los Angeles Police cars were seen going east on Chandler as their helicopter was guiding them to the location where Burbank Police had the suspect detained.

When the dust settled and Burbank Police got together with Los Angeles Police they found the suspect identified as Brandon Williamson, 33 of Tujunga was wanted in Los Angeles for several crimes in their city, they took custody of him at that location.

Photo By: Edward Tovmassian

 

 

Burbank Police took several traffic accident reports from all the hit and run accidents through Burbank.

 

 

 

 

