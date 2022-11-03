Holiday in the Park 2022 is Coming Up on Friday, Nov 18

Magnolia Park’s Holiday in the Park event is just around the corner with nine blocks of exhibitors, live music, dance performances, art exhibits, a classic car show, food trucks, exhibitors and a family fun zone. The 32nd annual Holiday in the Park event will be taking place on Friday, November 18th from 5:00-9:00pm from Hollywood Way to Florence st.

After being on hiatus for two years during the pandemic, the Magnolia Park Merchants Association and Holiday in the Park committee are excited to bring the event back to the community. Magnolia Blvd will be closed down for the event to keep crowds safe, as the number of attendees have grown in the last decade. In 2019, the Burbank Police Department estimated around 30,000 people at the event.

Official Holiday in the Park 2022 Flyer.

Here’s a Guide to Holiday in the Park

22 Food trucks will be parked down the side streets of the event from Cordova to Catalina st. For a list of food trucks click here.

Bathrooms will be located on the side streets of Cordova, Lima, Ontario, and Niagara.

Burbank Elevate is sponsoring a holiday music festival in the Bank of America parking lot featuring local musicians and performers.

Blast from the Past will be hosting an Art Walk put on by California Creative Arts

Visit with Police and Fire, and check out a Burbank Fire Engine

South Hills Church is sponsoring a family fun zone featuring kids games, activities, and more.

Burbank Road Kings is sponsoring a classic car show with 40 cars!

Local exhibitors and vendors will be throughout the middle of the street along Magnolia Blvd. See a list of exhibitors here.

UMe Credit Union will have free professional photos with Santa and giving out their signature caramel apples while supplies last.

Garri Dance Studio performances on the patio of Worship Walk Church.

Photo ops, giveaways, treats, henna, face painting, balloon twisting, and SO MUCH MORE!

Check out their Google Map for a detailed view of events.

Holiday in the Park 2019

The event is sponsored in support by the City of Burbank who has helped the Magnolia Park Merchant’s Association finically support the event this year. The Association would like to thank all of their sponsors: UMe Credit Union, Brad Korb Real Estate Group, Weber Enterprises, Craig & Kristin Strong, Porto’s Bakery, Community Chevrolet, CityLight LA, Remery Law Firm, Supervisor Kathryn Barger, LACPA Partners Inc., College Help Squad, Senator Anthony J. Portantino, Sunset Studios, American School of Martial Arts, Burbank Road Kings, South Hills Church, myBurbank, Elevate Burbank, Tequilas Burbank, and World Empanadas.

The association would like to remind everyone that Magnolia Blvd will be closed for the event, and no parking will begin at 10:00am on Friday, November 18th to give Burbank police time to clear the street of all vehicles. There are public lots available for parking but ride sharing, biking, and walking is highly recommended.

Photo Gallery of past Holiday in the Park events: 2016-2019