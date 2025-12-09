Holiday in the Park 2025 is a Huge Success Bringing Out Record Amounts of People

Holiday in the Park lit up Magnolia Boulevard on Friday, November 22nd, marking its 35th year as one of Burbank’s most cherished traditions. What began as a humble holiday open house of local shops pouring hot cocoa, passing out cookies, and staying open late for festive shopping, has transformed into a full-blown community celebration that feels like the official kickoff to the season.

Holiday in the Park 2025

The event’s evolution is a story in itself. When I founded the Magnolia Park Merchants Association, I took helm of the event and dreamed of giving Burbank a street festival that matched the magic of this neighborhood. Year by year, we expanded, closing down the boulevard, adding stages, food trucks, a classic car show, vendors, a kid zone, real snow, and even a ferris wheel. Before long, Holiday in the Park was drawing over 40,000 residents and visitors.

In 2023, I stepped back to pursue new work, and that’s when Magnolia Park business owner Jeff Ferguson of Run Out Groove Records stepped in. This year marked his second event, and he didn’t just maintain its momentum, he stretched it. Holiday in the Park now spans additional blocks, welcoming more storefronts, more vendors, and even more stages to showcase the talent and creativity of this community.

New this year were two additional stages, bringing an even wider mix of live music and performances to the street. UMe Credit Union, always a crowd favorite, was lined up around the block with families grabbing caramel apples and taking free photos with Santa. Their annual partnership with Brad Korb Real Estate Group brought back the iconic ferris wheel, towering over the lot and adding that whimsical skyline we’ve all grown to love. Jeff and his team also introduced new seating areas so guests could sit, eat, and enjoy the festive energy.

Down the center of Magnolia, hundreds of vendors created a vibrant marketplace, each booth offering something playful, creative, or delicious. Attendees could snap holiday photos, meet beloved characters, craft ornaments, play games, win prizes, and explore handmade goods from local creators. The classic car show returned, anchoring one of the blocks with nostalgic charm.

Car show at Holiday in the Park 2025

Around every corner, there was something to discover: live window models showing off holiday looks at Audrey K Boutique, Krampus wandering the street, a whimsical aerial arts show, Burbank Police and Fire vehicles for families to explore, and CityLight Church hosted a lively kids zone full of inflatables and games. Even our team at myBurbank set up our podcast booth, interviewing guests and capturing the night as it unfolded.

While Ferguson has worked hard to grow the event, there were set backs leading up to the day. A week of constant rain started to worry not only the community but the vendors who had signed up. But, Burbank got its miracle, and on event morning, the rain began to dissipate, the clouds rolled away, and a beautiful blue sky opened up.

Holiday in the Park is organized each year by the Magnolia Park Merchants Association, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting local businesses and bringing visitors to this beloved shopping district. Funding comes from donations, merchant dues, sponsorships, and help from the City of Burbank. This year brought an unexpected challenge when event insurance costs spiked dramatically, forcing the committee to reach out to the community for support. And in true Burbank fashion, neighbors stepped up. Donations poured in, and the tradition lived on.

In the end, Holiday in the Park 2025 wasn’t just successful, it has become the biggest and most beloved event in Burbank every year.