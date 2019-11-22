Holiday in the Park is TONIGHT! Here Are Some of the Attractions

The 31st annual Holiday in the Park is tonight, Friday, November 22nd from 5:00-9:00pm.

The event stretches down Magnolia Blvd from Hollywood Way to Florence St with an estimation of 35,000 people in attendance this year. The street will be closed as the previous years, creating an open and safe environment for kids and families.

Here’s what to find this year at Holiday in the Park:

-Santa & Mrs. Claus Photos inside UMe Credit Union

-Snow play area (building play only this year)

-Art show at Blast from the Past parking lot

-26 Food trucks

-Dance performances by Garri Dance Studio at Worship Walk church

-Live music at Bank of America

-Classic car show

-Emergency vehicles on display including police, fire and SWAT.

-Over 70 exhibitors

-Face paint, henna, balloons, caricatures

-Character & Princess Photo Ops/Photo Booths

-Kids Fun Zone with bounce houses, crafts, bubbles and more

The neighborhoods surrounding Magnolia Park should expect plenty of cars parking in front of their houses and traffic on the east/west corridors to be packed with vehicles. Guests of the event are encouraged to walk, bike or ride share to the event to eliminate parking congestion.

As a reminder, Magnolia Blvd. will be closed down from 12 pm to close to 10 pm so please use alternate routes.

For a list of all the exhibitors and food trucks visit www.holidayintheparkburbank. com