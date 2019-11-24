Holiday in the Park Once Again a Festive Event

As winter starts to close in, more and more festive events take place, one of which being Burbank’s annual Holiday In The Park. This year marked the 31st year of this event, making it one of Burbank’s longest-standing holiday traditions.

From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Magnolia Blvd. was shut down from Hollywood Way to Florence Street., filling the streets with holiday festive activities, music, food, vintage cars, and vendors and plenty of people.

The South Hills Church was by far one of the biggest vendors with bouncy houses, photo booths, and fun kid-friendly activities. Deryck Artero, a member of the South Hills Church, said that “The reason South Hills joins this event is that we are all about loving the 818, seeing our community thrive, and giving back to the community.”

As night fell upon the event there was fabulous live music and performances including by Garri Dance Studio, Aspen Wood (@aspenwoodofficial), The Mexican Azteca Dance Group (@mexico_azteca_burbank), School Of Rock (@schoolofrockburbank), bringing much holiday spirit and joy to the event.

In addition, Burbank’s own Police Dept. came out to show kids safety tips, let them go inside their cars and handed out mini cadet stickers. Restaurants were open as well as food trucks Like Cousins Maine Lobster, Taste of Italy, Monte Carlos and way more!

There were many vendors who also lined the street from Burbank’s Little League Baseball Program to World Vision, an organization that specializes in supplying kids in different countries with freshwater.

Mary Brooks a long-time resident of Burbank said that “In my opinion this year was the largest crowd I have seen since I have been coming to Holiday In The Park” She also added, “Everything was way more organized than in past year which is so amazing.”

All in all, Holiday In The Park was a great way to start the holiday season. Thanks to everyone who made this event possible, and on behalf of myBurbank we want to wish everyone a Happy Holiday Season!