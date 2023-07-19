Holiday in the Park’s Early Bird Participant Registration is Open

Holiday in the Park (HITP) is put on by the Magnolia Park Merchants Association and this will be their 33rd annual event. Planned for Friday, November 17th from 5:00 PM-9:00 PM, the HITP committee has already started organizing the event and opened registration for exhibitors, sponsors, food trucks, and classic cars.

Event coordinator Ashley Erikson, has been putting the event together for the association for the past 10 years and has grown it to include a street closure of nine blocks of Magnolia Boulevard. “It’s one of the biggest events in Burbank each year and consists of hundreds of exhibitors, musicians, artists, cars and food vendors, so starting planning early is crucial to making sure everything runs smoothly and on time,” said Erikson who began this year’s event planning on June 1st.

The 2022 event was the first one back since the pandemic and blew the prior years numbers out of the water with an estimated 45,000 attendees throughout the night. “There is so much to do and see throughout the night,” said Erikson. “All the hard work over the months pays off when you see all the families out enjoying the event, and the community gathered together to support its small businesses and local stores.”

The event includes a classic car show sponsored by the Burbank Road Kings, an art fair in the parking lot of Blast from the Past, a music stage in the Bank of America parking lot sponsored by Elevate Burbank, and a family fun zone sponsored by South Hills Church featuring rides, games, crafts, and more. Over 25 food trucks can be found down the side streets and many vendors pass out complimentary coffee, hot cocoa, candy, cookies, and other goodies.

The amount to put on such a wide scale event is costly, especially to make sure there is enough trash cans, lights, bathrooms, and police presence throughout the nine blocks. All money that comes into the event though sponsors, cars, food trucks and exhibitors goes directly to covering the costs of the event.

The committee has opened early bird registration that includes a discounted price to participate in the event, but that adjusted price ends on August 15th. The price to register a classic car is currently $35, and will increase to $40 after early bird registration ends. Exhibitor prices depend on the size of the booth needed, but range from $100 for a 6’ space, $150 for a 10’x10’ space, and $150 for a 10’x20’ space. Exhibitors prices will increase by $50 after August 15th. Food truck registration is also open at an early bird price, but space is filling up quickly.

To help with costs, The HITP committee is holding a fundraiser at Tequilas Burbank on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stop by anytime during business hours on August 2nd and dine in at Tequilas Burbank. The restaurant will be donating back 20% of all regular priced items and alcohol, this excludes any discounted items on their happy hour, lunch, or daily specials menus.

For more information on the event, becoming a sponsor, or registering as a participant, visit www.holidayintheparkburbank.com. You can also email holidayintheparkburbank@gmail.com with any event questions. Check out our video of last year’s event here!

Photo Gallery of Holiday in the Park 2022, Photos by Ashley Erikson.