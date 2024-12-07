Holiday Stories and Songs at The Colony Theatre on December 11

JAM Creative is set to brighten the holiday season with its third annual “Jingle Tales & Tunes” event on Wednesday, December 11. The evening kicks off at 6:00 p.m. with a bar and doors opening, followed by a musical performance by Abby Posner at 6:30 p.m. by Abby Posner, the acclaimed winner of the 28th Annual USA Songwriting Competition in 2023.

This year’s event features eight storytellers, including Pilar Alessandra, Brent Beerman, Pattie Fitzgerald, Lauri Fraser, Cara Lopez Lee, Pablo Marz, Boyce Miller, and Johanna Stein, who will enchant the audience with their humorous and touching tales of Christmases and Hanukkahs past.

Hosted by Burbank resident Suzanne Weerts and her production group JAM Creative, the show is a benefit for Family Service Agency. Since 2016, JAM Creative has raised nearly $50,000 for local nonprofits. Weerts shared her enthusiasm, saying, “It fills my heart to see such talented musicians and storytellers come together to support the critically important work done by organizations like FSA. Our audiences come back year after year because they know they will be entertained while making a difference.”

Colony Theatre Ushers Cindy Wells and Debbie Stover will be back greeting guests with their holiday cheer!

Posner will be joined on stage by Americana/Folk singer-songwriter Paula Fong, kicking off the show with a half-hour set that promises to infuse the venue with holiday cheer, laughter, and well-crafted stories. Weerts appreciates the mix of seasoned storytellers and newcomers at the event. “Many participants have gone on to publish books or create one-person shows, often inspired by their experiences at our Colony Theatre shows,” she adds.

This will be the first time that Glendale resident and former corporate communications executive Boyce Miller has shared a story on stage. “I feel so fortunate to be selected to be a part of this event, especially in support of such a great cause,” says Miller. “Christmas and the entire holiday season have always played a huge part of my family’s traditions, and sharing a tale from our family lore that reaches back across the years means a great deal to me.”

Stand-up comic and storyteller Pattie Fitzgerald also expressed gratitude for the opportunity, noting, “I’m eager to share my special Christmas Eve story that reflects the holiday traditions of a traditional Italian-American family.”

Voice-over actress and storyteller Laurie Fraser returns to the Colony with her family’s Chanukkah tale.

The generosity of sponsors help make Jingle Tales & Tunes possible, including Schafer Electric, Ume Federal Credit Union, Jack O’Neill, Volpei Gussow Barnes Real Estate, Community Chevrolet, Christopher Rizzotti Real Estate, Susy Shearer Photography, Towers in the Window and Color Images Copy and Print.

The event will conclude by 8:30 p.m., followed by a reception in the lobby with treats from Nothing Bundt Cakes, Tina’s Vodka, with the staff from Family Service Agency present. Tickets are $25-$100 and can be purchased at this link.