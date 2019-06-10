Hollywood Burbank Airport Announces Details for Third Charrette Workshop For Replacement Passenger Terminal

Hollywood Burbank Airport invites the community to once again participate in an interactive and iterative dialogue, known as a charrette process, with representatives from the Airport. This workshop is the third of six public charrette workshops that the Airport is holding in Burbank.

It will take place at the McCambridge Recreation Center on Saturday, June 15 from 9 am until 12 noon

Nearly 300 community members have participated in-person and several more have shared their feedback through our online charrette workshop. Their continued feedback is extremely important to the Airport.

The third charrette workshop will focus on the design of public spaces including lighting, landscaping and signage. The workshop will begin with a presentation followed by a series of interactive workshops to collect community ideas for the design of the replacement passenger terminal.

Participants are encouraged to stay for the duration of the charrette workshop. Attendees can RSVP at charrettesworkshops@gmail.com. While all members of thecommunity are encouraged to participate in each charrette workshop, we have created an online version of the design charrette workshop so community members can participate should they not be able to attend in person.

American Sign Language interpretation and translation services for Spanish and Armenian speakers will be available at each charrette.