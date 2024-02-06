Hollywood Burbank Airport Breaks Passenger Traffic Record in 2023

In a historic first, Hollywood Burbank Airport has seen its annual passenger traffic soar past the 6-million mark in 2023. The airport’s passenger numbers for the year have surpassed the previous record set in 2019, marking a significant milestone in its operations.

The airport reported a total of 6,034,729 passengers in 2023, a 1% increase from the previous record of 5,983,737 passengers in 2019, and a 2% increase from 5,898,736 passengers in 2022.

The December 2023 passenger totals also showed a significant increase, landing at 548,116, a 24% increase from the 440,542 passengers in December 2022. This follows a 4% increase in passenger numbers in November 2023 compared to November 2022.

Commercial airline operations in December 2023 saw an increase of 23%, and general aviation operations increased by 16% from November 2022 levels. However, total air cargo was down by 14%, according to the Metropolitan News-Enterprise.

The top three airlines in December 2023 based on passenger count were Southwest Airlines with 335,419 passengers, Alaska Airlines with 67,022 passengers, and Avelo Airlines with 36,242 passengers.

This record-breaking performance comes amidst plans for a new terminal at the Hollywood Burbank Airport. The permits for construction were approved in December 2023, and construction is set to begin in early 2024. The new terminal is expected to open in 2026.

The airport’s growth and upcoming developments signal a promising future for Hollywood Burbank Airport and its role in the region’s transportation network.