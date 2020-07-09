Hollywood Burbank Airport & Hudson Add PPE Vending Machines in Passenger Terminals

The health and safety of our travelers, employees, and all Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) users is our top priority. Stepping up efforts to control the spread of COVID-19, two PPE vending machines have been installed in both Terminals A and B, making personal protective equipment readily available by all users of the Airport.

Working with Hudson, the Airport’s current travel convenience concessionaire, now you can purchase a variety of PPE right inside the Airport. One PPE machine will be located pre-security in Terminal A, next to the airline ticket counters and before TSA check point, photograph on page 2. The second PPE machine will be located pre-security in Terminal B, in the baggage claim area. Items for sale include:

A variety of face coverings – disposable, cloth and KN95.

Hand sanitizer and wipes.

Nitrile gloves.

Infrared and digital thermometers.

All-in-one hygiene kits.

UV-C cell phone sanitizer case.

UV-C toothbrush sanitizer case.

“We’ve been a proud partner of Hollywood Burbank Airport since 2016, and so it is our responsibility to ensure we are providing their travelers with the product offerings and shopping experiences they are looking for,” said Brian Quinn, EVP and Chief Operating Officer of Hudson. “With the introduction of our PPE vending machines, we are making it easier than ever for travelers to purchase essential health and safety products needed to stay safe and comfortable during their travels.”

“We’re pleased that Hudson is not only providing the basic PPE items such as face coverings, hand sanitizers and gloves, but also taking it a step further and providing infrared and digital thermometers, along with UV-C cell phone and toothbrush sanitizing cases, in the vending machines inside the Airport,” said Frank Miller, executive director of Hollywood Burbank Airport.

Hollywood Burbank Airport will continue to make modifications to how we do business when necessary, upholding that the Airport continues to operate safely. The Airport will continue to disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily and asks everyone to wear a face covering in public spaces of the Airport as ordered by State of California, practice social distancing, and encourage frequent hand washing.