Hollywood Burbank Airport Increasing Cleaning

Hollywood Burbank Airport, in cooperation with its janitorial contractor, Diverse Facility Solutions (DFS), is having DFS workers spray every surface of the Airport with a highly effective disinfectant, using the Protexus sprayer made by EvaClean.

The Protexus is a cordless electrostatic backpack sprayer that charges a dilution of a 3M disinfectant product known to be effective against C. diff and coronaviruses. The disinfectant currently meets the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s criteria for disinfectant that are effective against the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

The spray is a very fine mist that adheres to hard non-porous surfaces as well as to soft surfaces such as fabrics or upholstery. The electrostatic charge allows the spray to attract to the surface, rather than float in the air, bringing 360-degree, touchless disinfection and sanitizing capabilities. The product is dry in 10 minutes.

The disinfectant will be applied nightly to all surfaces throughout the Airport on all high touch areas, doorknobs, flooring and carpets, computer workstations, seating and restrooms.

“The Airport’s new Safety Management System program led by Sumire Spurlock, has provided the Airport with a path to identify and purchase the Protexus sprayer and 3M disinfectant product for DFS to use throughout the Airport to help slow down this pandemic,” said Frank Miller, executive director of Hollywood Burbank Airport.