Hollywood Burbank Airport Named Best Airport in the United States

One of the most respected resources in the travel industry has named Hollywood Burbank Airport the “Best U.S. Airport” in the first ever Fodor’s Travel Awards.

“All of us at Hollywood Burbank Airport are honored to have received such recognition on a national level,” says Frank Miller, Executive Director. “We strive to maintain what our travelers value most about their airport, and will continue to pursue what will only enhance their travel experience.”

Fodor’s editors find that guests enjoy a “straightforward, shenanigan-free experience” at Hollywood Burbank Airport.

“Hollywood Burbank is an airport free of most of the hassles that take the fun out of travel plans,” says Fodor’s managing editor Rachael Levitt. “It’s an agreeable airport in a perfect location, which is why it’s at the top of our list of airports to love.”

The company’s travel experts highlight the airport’s affordable parking, quick shuttle access and easy-to-navigate terminals. Positive notes also include the airport’s convenient access to a Metrolink Station, its dining options and its prime location.

“If you’re visiting the L.A. region [via BUR], you’re probably in closer proximity to the stuff you actually want to see,” Fodor’s tells travelers. “Downtown L.A., Hollywood, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Universal Studios, and more of the city’s best attractions are all easier to reach from Burbank than its neighbor LAX.”

Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) is owned and operated by the Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority, a joint powers agency created in 1977 between the Cities of Burbank, Glendale and Pasadena. The airport serves over 5.2 million passengers annually and reaches 17 nonstop destinations in the United States.

The Fodor’s name has been synonymous with travel for 80 years. Its award-winning guidebooks, website, eBooks, and mobile apps provide today’s traveler with up-to-the-minute information to over 7,500 worldwide destinations. Its vast team of global correspondents offers highly curated, expert advice on how to travel smarter, from the best arts and culture offerings, to tips and strategies for an authentic and immersive experience, and the right hotels and restaurants for every taste and budget.