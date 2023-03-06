Hollywood Burbank Airport Releases Three New Design Concepts for New Terminal

A public hearing has been scheduled for April 17 to finalize a design for a new terminal that will replace the old one at the Hollywood Burbank Airport.

At Monday’s meeting, Cogan officials, who the Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority (BGPAA), contracted with to come up with concept renderings, presented three different designs to the commissioners. The designs are entitled “Century,” “Icon,” and “Paseo.”

Each rendering depicted a separate drawing of the entry approach, entry plaza, baggage claim hall, gate lounges, and post-security area.

Public members can begin seeing and commenting on the concepts beginning the week of March 13 when they will be displayed in the Burbank City Hall rotunda. The public will be able to scan a QR code to give their feedback to the commission.

It has taken over six years since Burbank voters approved building a new terminal to replace the current one that is run down and has safety and accessibility issues that will be addressed.

Here are the different renderings supplied by the Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority:

“Paseo” Post-Security Gate Lounge Entry Plaza Entry Approach Baggage Claim Area

“Icon” Post-Security Gate Lounge Entry Plaza Entry Approach Baggage Claim Area