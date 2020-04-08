Hollywood Burbank Airport Temporarily Consolidates Terminal Operations

As Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) and airlines continue to experience reduced passenger traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BUR will temporarily close Terminal B operations on Friday, April 10.

All Alaska, Delta, and United airlines departing and arriving flights, ticket counter and baggage services, as well as Transportation Security Administration security screenings, will move to Terminal A. American, JetBlue, and Southwest airlines will continue to operate in Terminal A as normal. Signs will be posted outside Terminal B directing passengers to Terminal A.

We will continue to make modifications to how we do business when necessary, upholding that BUR continues to operate safely, while promoting social distancing, hand washing, and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces daily.