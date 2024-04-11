HOME: A Storytelling Benefit Show Raises Funds For Home Again L.A.

HOME: A Storytelling Benefit Show brings together an evening of live music and shared stories to raise funds for Home Again L.A. The one-night-only event will be held on Tuesday, April 30, at The Colony Theatre in Burbank.

Beginning at 6:30 p.m. with a musical performance, the show then focuses on eight “hilarious and often touching stories on the subject of HOME.”

“HOME is our twelfth storytelling show at The Colony Theatre, but the first that is a benefit for Home Again L.A.,” commented Suzanne Weerts, Producing Artistic Director of the JAM Creative show. “I’m thrilled with the variety of stories our audience will hear on the theme.”

“They say ‘Home is where the heart is’ and there will a lot of heart and hilarity on stage at our HOME show, along with fantastic folk-pop music by the inimitable singer-songwriter Arielle Silver, who will kick off the show with a half-hour set and then she’ll serve up delicious snippets of songs between the stories,” Weerts continued.

HOME: A Storytelling Benefit Show features Pilar Alessandra, Clay Bravo, Eric Conner, Lauri Fraser, Ron Hart, Vicki Juditz, Kona Morris and Andrea Shreeman.

“I am proud to be part of a show benefitting Home Again L.A., an organization with the expertise to support unhoused families and help them become self-sufficient,” said Juditz, an actress and playwright who also serves as chair of the Sustainable Burbank Commission.

“I’ve been coming to The Colony to see the Troubies every year along with many other great shows and I’ve always LOVED the vibe of this theater, so I’m really looking forward to being on the other side of the stage this time, and my HOME story is one for the books,” commented Bravo, a commercial actress and storyteller. “My story is called The Busy Bee and I’m pretty sure you’ve never heard this take on HOME before.”

“Taking a seat in The Colony Theatre in Burbank always feels magical. Suzanne is a fabulous show curator, I can’t wait to see the show she has put together for us to benefit Home Again L.A.,” added Shreeman, a producer, director and podcaster. “Thanks to JAM Creative for creating such a meaningful benefit and inspiring theme. I’m so honored to take the stage on April 30 to share a very personal story about letting go of a home I loved.”

“I was fortunate enough to perform for JAM Creative’s Jingle Tales in 2022,” said Hart, co-creator of Disney Channel’s Liv and Maddie. “It’s a big lovely theater that manages to maintain a cozy intimate atmosphere. The audience was warm and welcoming. It was a great night. Suzanne always puts on a fantastic show.”

“I’m one of like seven people from Delaware and often have to explain it’s not in New England, it’s a STATE (not a City) and YES I did live down the road from Joe Biden. But my unusual five months clearing out my childhood home is not specific to one home or one state,” commented Conner, Burbank Cultural Arts Commissioner and New York Film Academy Instructor. “It’s an all-too-relatable rite of passage. Even if mine featured frogs and a tornado.”

“Suzanne has hosted and curated one terrific JAM show after another, mixing and matching a variety of themes, styles and performers with a terrific musical act,” he went on to say. “One of the best parts about being in the show is getting to watch how the other performers bring their own personal tales to life.”

“I’m so excited for my first JAM Creative show at The Colony Theatre! Raising money for this charity is incredibly important because everyone deserves to get to feel a sense of home,” said Morris, a writer and comedian. “My story is about adapting to a very different kind of home in a native village in northern Alaska, where I lived in a tiny cabin without running water, north of the Arctic Circle. Come to the Colony Theatre on April 30 to hear more!”

“I am deeply thankful for the team at JAM Creative for the desire to help lift Home Again L.A.’s mission,” commented Albert Hernandez, Executive Director of Home Again L.A. (HALA.)

“The team at HALA works hard each and everyday to bring real solutions to the unhoused and those on the verge of homelessness but we cant do it without community partners who will walk alongside us,” he added. “The evening is certain to make a positive change in the lives of all those involved including YOU, the evening attendees.”

Home Again L.A. is a non-profit homeless service that aids those in need in Burbank, Glendale and Pasadena.

“We are so grateful to our generous sponsors Universal Studios Discover a Star, Volpei Gussow Real Estate Group, Schafer Electric, Ume Federal Credit Union, Color Images Copy & Print, Susy Shearer Photography and Video Ventures Productions for making our show possible,” Weerts noted. “Thanks to the support of our community partners and our loyal audiences, JAM Creative has raised nearly $40,000 for local charities over the past seven years.”

Tickets range in price from $25-$100 with all proceeds going to support HALA’s work assisting families in need of housing. Through April 18, tickets are discounted $7 with the code SPRINGCLEAN when purchased online here.

The Colony Theatre is located at 555 N. Third Street in Burbank. Plenty of free parking is available in the attached parking structure.