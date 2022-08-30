Home Again LA Prepares for Empty Bowl Fundraiser By Making Soup Bowls

What a wonderful gathering at the Betsy Leuke Creative Arts Center in Burbank this past Thursday, August 25th. A group of 15 compassionate and dedicated individuals gathered to support Home Again L.A.’s mission of helping the unsheltered secure housing, employment, and financial stability.

The supporters came together to help create handmade ceramic bowls for the upcoming Home Again LA Empty Bowl fundraiser scheduled for Sunday, October 23rd. Each year the Empty Bowl event brings together nearly 400 supporters to raise funds for the important work Home Again LA provides in our region.

Sally Chan V.P. Community Affairs from Warner Bros. ( Photo by Ross A Benson)

For $40/person, an attendee will receive one beautiful ceramic bowl and samples of various soups from local restaurants and engage in fellowship.

This year CEO Albert Hernandez coordinated a special event at the Creative Arts Center where longtime supporters like Senator Anthony Portantino, City of Glendale Mayor Ardy Kassakhian, Marsha Ramos, Dignity Health Glendale Memorial CEO Jill Welton, and so many others came together to help create ceramic bowls which will be used at the annual event.

Each bowl is a symbol of the many families who are experiencing homelessness and the lack of food they may receive due to financial hardship. Those in attendance were thrilled to be part of the process of making the Empty Bowl successful and raising awareness about homelessness and food insecurity within our community.

For more information about Home Again LA or to purchase a ticket or sponsorship, visit the organization’s website www.HomeAgainLA.org or call 818.562.7778.