Home Again LA’s Empty Bowl Fundraiser Draws Over 300 Guests to Support Families in Need

The community came together in a powerful show of compassion and generosity at this year’s Empty Bowl Fundraiser, hosted by Home Again LA at Burbank First United Methodist Church. The annual event welcomed more than 300 guests, each joining in the mission to help families in the region who are experiencing homelessness or are on the verge of losing their housing.

Guests enjoyed a heartwarming afternoon filled with soup tasting, handmade ceramic bowls created by local artists, and a lively craft fair—all symbolic reminders of the “empty bowls” that many families face each day.

This year’s event saw an outpouring of support from the community and an impressive lineup of sponsors, including Logix Federal Credit Union, the Cusumano Family, Verizon, USC Verdugo Hills Hospital, and the Weirick Family. Their contributions helped make the event a tremendous success, raising essential funds for Home Again LA’s programs that provide shelter, rental assistance, and long-term stability to families in need.

A special highlight of the event came when Assemblymember Nick Schultz presented CEO Albert Hernandez with a commendation from the California State Assembly in recognition of Home Again LA’s 15 years of service to the community.

“The Empty Bowl is more than just a fundraiser—it’s a reminder of why we do what we do,” said Hernandez. “Every bowl represents a family who needs a helping hand and a community that cares.”

Home Again LA continues to be a leading force in addressing homelessness in the San Fernando and Glendale areas, helping hundreds of families each year find stability and hope.