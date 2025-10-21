Home Again Los Angeles and Burbank Temporary Aid Center to Merge

Two local nonprofits are joining forces to strengthen support for families facing homelessness, laying the foundation to expand their collective impact.

Home Again Los Angeles (HALA) and the Burbank Temporary Aid Center (BTAC) will merge, leveraging their unique strengths to expand assistance for the region’s most vulnerable residents.

BTAC has served as a centralized resource for Burbank’s most vulnerable residents since it was founded in 1974, offering essential services like providing groceries, hygiene items, household goods, laundry services, shower facilities and more. HALA was established in 2010 by local congregations and volunteers to provide shelter and services for families with children, including housing navigation, transitional housing, security deposit assistance and more. Over the years, both organizations have supported the low-income community through food distribution, rental/utility assistance, temporary shelter, and housing programs.

“This merger is about more than combining organizations,” said Albert Hernandez, the current HALA CEO who will lead the newly merged nonprofit. “It’s about coming together as a community to respond to growing needs with compassion and collaboration.”

As BTAC’s longtime executive director, Barbara Howell will retire November 1 after more than 20 years of service, focusing on recovering her health following an extended medical leave. “One of the things I will miss the most will be my interactions and friendships with BTAC’s amazing volunteers, donors, partners and friends,” Howell said in an October 15th email. “Your support and friendship have not only supported marginalized members of our community but have enriched my life.”

The merged entity will operate under Home Again LA’s umbrella but maintain BTAC’s name for food services, preserving the organization’s half-century community legacy.

The merger process is actively underway, and both organizations are committed to ensuring services remain uninterrupted while laying the foundation for a stronger, more impactful nonprofit dedicated to serving families across the region.

