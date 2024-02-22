Home Again Los Angeles Awards Burbank the 2024 Impact Award

The City of Burbank is proud to announce that it has been selected as the recipient of the 2024 Impact Award by Home Again Los Angeles (HALA). This recognition highlights the City’s commitment to supporting local families facing homelessness. The award underscores Burbank’s ongoing efforts to collaborate with community partners and implement effective solutions to address the challenges of homelessness.

HALA, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to breaking the cycle of homelessness, has chosen the City of Burbank for its significant contributions to the cause. Since HALA’s inception in 2010, the City of Burbank has played a pivotal role in providing essential funding and resources to HALA’s critical programs such as rapid rehousing, rental assistance, and community workshops all aimed at supporting the City’s vulnerable population. In addition to these supportive services, in 2019, the City provided pass-through funding to renovate a three-unit complex for HALA families, and in the last two years, allocated funding that has helped HALA secure housing for 91 Burbank families, further solidifying its commitment to addressing homelessness in the community.

“We are deeply honored to receive the 2024 Impact Award from Home Again Los Angeles,” said Mayor Nick Schultz. “This recognition is a testament to the incredible partnership with HALA and reflects our city’s unwavering dedication to serving those in need and cultivating a community founded on compassion and generosity.”

“On behalf of the entire team at HALA, we are grateful to the City of Burbank for their steadfast support in our shared mission to combat homelessness,” said HALA CEO Albert Hernandez. “Their commitment to providing essential funding and resources has been instrumental in the success of our programs, allowing us to make a difference in the lives of everyone we serve.”

The City will formally accept this award at HALA’s 10th Annual Gala-themed, “Boots & Brews BBQ” on Friday, May 10, 2024, at the Autry Museum of the American West. To learn more about HALA and for more information about their 10th Annual Gala, please visit the HALA website at https://www.homeagainla.org/.