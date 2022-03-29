Home Again Los Angeles Celebrates 8th Annual Gala at Lakeside Golf Club

On the evening of Saturday, March 26, 2022, the Home Again LA non-profit, formerly known as Family Promise of the Verdugos, hosted their 8th annual Gala entitled Burgers, Bourbon, and Bow Ties.

The annual fundraiser was the first in-person and sit-down event since pre-pandemic and it certainly was well attended. The Home Again LA board and staff welcomed nearly 400 Burbank and Glendale community leaders to Lakeside Golf Club, the site of this year’s event.

Attendees were treated to bourbon tastings poured by Joseph Chen from Vendome Liquor and fresh cigars by El Cantito Cigars. The festivities included a BBQ buffet, silent auction, live music and so much more.

Gala Chair Carol Nunez, CEO Albert Hernandez, and President Jessa Freemyer.(Photo by © Ross A Benson)

Home Again LA CEO, Albert Hernandez along with Board President Jessa Freemyer and Gala Chair Carol Nunez presented awards to two outstanding community partners, Logix Federal Credit Union and the Burbank Chapter of the National Charity League, both of who have supported the organization along with countless families who have experienced homelessness.

The speaker for the evening was former client, Sergio Gonzalez who shared his journey of homelessness to permanent housing, along with his four-year-old son Abel. The two had lived in motels courtesy of Home Again LA and secured permanent housing with the support of the organization’s Case Managers.

The board and staff recently rebranded the organization’s name and logo. The new name and logo best exemplify what the organization does.

It was nearly 12 years ago when the organization first opened its doors to the first family in need. Today the organization offers five core programs ranging from shelter to rapid rehousing to homeless prevention services.

For more information on how you can support the efforts of the organization or if you know someone who may need resources visit the Home Again LA website at www.HomeAgainLA.org or call the Administrative Offices at 818.562.7778.