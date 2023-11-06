Homeless Woman Found Dead in Downtown Burbank

A heartbreaking incident unfolded in the heart of Downtown Burbank this morning. At approximately 6:20 am, Burbank Police and Paramedics were dispatched to the area of Palm Avenue and San Fernando Boulevard, specifically the Downtown Burbank Village Promenade, following a report of an unresponsive woman.

Sgt. Steven Turner of the Burbank Police Department shared, “A passersby reported an unresponsive female in a wheelchair. Upon arrival, Burbank Paramedics pronounced the female deceased.”

The woman showed no signs of trauma, and there was no indication of foul play. Residents in the area recognized her as a local homeless individual who was often seen in the village.

“The Los Angeles County Coroner Investigator responded and will be handling the investigation,” Sgt. Turner added. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.