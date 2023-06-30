Homes Evacuated During Explosive Scare

Burbank Police, Fire, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Bomb Squad were called to a residential home on the 1800 block of North Maple Street between Victory Boulevard and Jeffries Avenue.

Authorities were notified that unidentified explosives were found at the residence after the owner had passed and relatives were clearing the garage. The street was blocked off, and adjacent homes were evacuated in precaution.

Paramedics and a fire engine were on standby in case of an emergency, while Burbank Water and Power and the gas company came by to assess any dangers in the area.