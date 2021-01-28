Homicide Victim Identified in Burbank Shooting

Burbank police on Thursday released the identity of the man who was found shot to death in a Burbank apartment on the 200 block of W. Tujunga, Tuesday, January 26.

The victim was positively identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office as Cedric Donnell Brooks Jr, 24, from the City of Burbank.

Officers huddle and discuss what they had found on scene of a shooting on Tujunga Tuesday. (Photo By: Edward Tovmassian)

Burbank police received several calls from people hearing what they thought to be a disturbance in an apartment and possibly gunshots according to a press release by the Burbank Police Department.

Police said when they arrived on the scene they found a distraught female who led officers to an upstairs apartment where they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. They immediately called for paramedics but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are currently working on the case and trying to determine not only the circumstances and motive of the shooting and who was involved, including the possibility of a home invasion/robbery.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Burbank Police Department Investigations Division, at (818) 238-3210.