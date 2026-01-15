House Fire Destroys Large Hillside Home Lighting up Nightime Sky.

The Burbank Fire Department was called at 10:20 for a reported house fire in the 3000 block of Haven Way. Units en enroute reported a well-involved, multi-story single-family hillside residence with fire raging from the roof and all sides.

Firefighters use heavy streams of water to quell the blaze. ( Photo by Ross A Benson)

The first Engine Company on scene reported a well-seated fire in a multi-family story hillside residence. They discovered the roof had burned so hot and for so long that a partial collapse was caused, limiting firefighter access to attack the blaze from the interior.

The Battalion Chief, who was responding, requested 2 additional engine companies to back up the 3 engines and 2 truck companies originally assigned to the fire.

This fire was sending embers into the hillside neighborhood, prompting the Battalion Chief to request a full second alarm, bringing units from the Glendale Fire Department and an additional Battalion Chief from the Pasadena Fire Department.

Crews were now attacking the fire from all four sides, putting thousands of gallons of water to quell the blaze.

The fire was knocked down 26 mins after the original dispatch. Standard procedures require the fire cause to be investigated, and Burbank’s Arson Investigator was called to determine the cause of the blaze.

The house was vacant at the time of the blaze, which was seen across the city. There were no injuries, and the amount of damage was not known at this time.