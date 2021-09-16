How Burbank Voted in the Recall Election

The Register-Recorder/County Clerk has released the vote tallies and it showed of a registration of 71,394 voters, that 34,656 ballots were cast (48.54%) in this week’s recall election of Governor Gavin Newsom.
According to the document, the vote totals are more based on community areas than exact city boundaries with 27 total precincts reporting as of 12:47 on September 15.
The YES vote to recall was 10,675 while the NO vote to retain the Governor was 23,882.
Here is a breakdown of the votes by the candidate (Name, vote count, party affiliation)
DAN KAPELOVITZ 340 GRN
KEVIN K KAUL 22 NP
CHAUNCEY KILLENS 9 REP
KEVIN KILEY 365 REP
PATRICK KILPATRICK 732 DEM
ANTHONY TRIMINO 72 REP
JOEL VENTRESCA 790 DEM
KEVIN L FAULCONER 1573 REP
RHONDA FURIN 6 REP
ROBERT C NEWMAN II 15 REP
DENNIS RICHTER 29 NP
BRANDON M ROSS 1248 DEM
SAM L GALLUCCI 25 REP
TED GAINES 53 REP
CAITLYN JENNER 151 REP
LEO S ZACKY 10 REP
JENNY RAE LE ROUX 22 REP
DAVID LOZANO 17 REP
STEVE CHAVEZ LODGE 28 REP
MICHAEL LOEBS 69 NP
DENIS LUCEY 20 NP
DIEGO MARTINEZ 6 REP
JEREMIAH MARCINIAK 6 NP
DANIEL MERCURI 9 REP
JACQUELINE MCGOWAN 423 DEM
DAVID MOORE 63 NP
DAVID A BRAMANTE 13 REP
HOLLY L BAADE 180 DEM
ANGELYNE 229 NP
JAMES G HANINK 10 NP
DAVID HILLBERG 3 REP
JEFF HEWITT 110 LIB
JOHN R DRAKE 132 DEM
LARRY A ELDER 8268 REP
KEVIN PAFFRATH 2414 DEM
ADAM PAPAGAN 10 NP
A PEREZ-SERRATO 81 DEM
JOHN COX 445 REP
HEATHER COLLINS 57 GRN
DANIEL WATTS 438 DEM
NICKOLAS WILDSTAR 3 REP
SARAH STEPHENS 16 REP
DENVER STONER 147 REP
JOE M SYMMON 21 REP
MAJOR SINGH 76 NP
DOUG OSE 34 REP