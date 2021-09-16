How Burbank Voted in the Recall Election

The Register-Recorder/County Clerk has released the vote tallies and it showed of a registration of 71,394 voters, that 34,656 ballots were cast (48.54%) in this week’s recall election of Governor Gavin Newsom.

According to the document, the vote totals are more based on community areas than exact city boundaries with 27 total precincts reporting as of 12:47 on September 15.

The YES vote to recall was 10,675 while the NO vote to retain the Governor was 23,882.

Here is a breakdown of the votes by the candidate (Name, vote count, party affiliation)

DAN KAPELOVITZ 340 GRN

KEVIN K KAUL 22 NP

CHAUNCEY KILLENS 9 REP

KEVIN KILEY 365 REP

PATRICK KILPATRICK 732 DEM

ANTHONY TRIMINO 72 REP

JOEL VENTRESCA 790 DEM

KEVIN L FAULCONER 1573 REP

RHONDA FURIN 6 REP

ROBERT C NEWMAN II 15 REP

DENNIS RICHTER 29 NP

BRANDON M ROSS 1248 DEM

SAM L GALLUCCI 25 REP

TED GAINES 53 REP

CAITLYN JENNER 151 REP

LEO S ZACKY 10 REP

JENNY RAE LE ROUX 22 REP

DAVID LOZANO 17 REP

STEVE CHAVEZ LODGE 28 REP

MICHAEL LOEBS 69 NP

DENIS LUCEY 20 NP

DIEGO MARTINEZ 6 REP

JEREMIAH MARCINIAK 6 NP

DANIEL MERCURI 9 REP

JACQUELINE MCGOWAN 423 DEM

DAVID MOORE 63 NP

DAVID A BRAMANTE 13 REP

HOLLY L BAADE 180 DEM

ANGELYNE 229 NP

JAMES G HANINK 10 NP

DAVID HILLBERG 3 REP

JEFF HEWITT 110 LIB

JOHN R DRAKE 132 DEM

LARRY A ELDER 8268 REP

KEVIN PAFFRATH 2414 DEM

ADAM PAPAGAN 10 NP

A PEREZ-SERRATO 81 DEM

JOHN COX 445 REP

HEATHER COLLINS 57 GRN

DANIEL WATTS 438 DEM

NICKOLAS WILDSTAR 3 REP

SARAH STEPHENS 16 REP

DENVER STONER 147 REP

JOE M SYMMON 21 REP

MAJOR SINGH 76 NP

DOUG OSE 34 REP