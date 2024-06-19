How to Love YourSelfie Camp Coming to Burbank, Teaching Self-Love and Self-Awareness to Youth

Breaking the Chains Foundation (BTCF), a non-profit organization committed to the prevention of body-focused and mental well-being stigmas is bringing their youth day camp to Burbank on September 22.

Serving youth ages 8-18, the How to Love YourSelfie (HTLYS) Camp is a day of community and connection where kids can learn to embrace their unique qualities through self-awareness, self-love, self-enrichment, creativity, empowerment, unlimited potential, and fun.

Tickets to the camp are $100 but BTCF is raising money so that they can provide all-access passes for interested youth for the entirety of the day, as well as covering other camp expenses. To sponsor a child and support the program, you can donate here.

The camp day will include different stations for creative and artistic outlets, cooking, and health and wellness activities. Participants will be able to travel to each venue station which will be led by BTCF board members, ambassadors and celebrities.

Event Features

How to Love Yourself Art Fair, led by HTLYS founder Jillian Rose Reed: Camp participants can choose from creative activities like vision boards, potting plants, squirt gun painting, cookie decorating, card making and more.

Camp participants can choose from creative activities like vision boards, potting plants, squirt gun painting, cookie decorating, card making and more. Dear Me, led by siblings and founders Courtney and James Hope: Campers learn self-awareness and self-commitment by using journaling, self-reflection, meditation, and breath work.

Campers learn self-awareness and self-commitment by using journaling, self-reflection, meditation, and breath work. Canvas of Culinary Arts, let by NOLA Chef Gason: This workshop features a one-of-a-kind cooking experience where campers learn how plating is a canvas for expression and imagination.

This workshop features a one-of-a-kind cooking experience where campers learn how plating is a canvas for expression and imagination. Creative Play and Fitness, led by 12 Minute Athlete creator Krista Stryker: This fitness activity station supports physical and mental health though shadow boxing, giant ball races, agility ladder drills and more.

This fitness activity station supports physical and mental health though shadow boxing, giant ball races, agility ladder drills and more. 7 Chairs Workshop, led by creator Alex Little: Connect and explore yourself with movement, dance, and sharing stories so that campers are reminded they are not alone.

Connect and explore yourself with movement, dance, and sharing stories so that campers are reminded they are not alone. Magic Within You, led by creator GG Townson: This workshop redefines their self-image, and emphasizes self-love and self-acceptance by using group discussions, looking in the mirror and listing things they love, and decorating a physical mirror.

This workshop redefines their self-image, and emphasizes self-love and self-acceptance by using group discussions, looking in the mirror and listing things they love, and decorating a physical mirror. Drumming, led by Mike DeMenno of the REMO Drum Company: This class focuses on using drums to tap into your own creative spirit, and gives campers the opportunity to be loud, sing, dance, or just sit and feel the vibrations.

The camp day will take place on September 22, 2024 from 9:00AM to 4:00PM at Mihran K. Studios, located at 135 N. Victory Blvd. in Burbank. The $100 ticket price includes a t-shirt, lunch provided by In-N-Out, drinks, snacks, and plenty of resources and take-home activities from the day.

To learn more, or sign up your camper, click here!