Hundreds Gather in Burbank to Honor the Life and Sacrifice of Police K9 Spike

On December 3, the heart of Burbank stood still…and then it stood together. More than 100 police officers and K9 units from cities across Southern California gathered in Burbank in a powerful show of solidarity and love for a fallen hero: Burbank Police K9 Spike. From El Segundo to San Diego, Palm Springs to Long Beach, law enforcement agencies arrived not out of obligation, but out of brotherhood, respect, and shared grief.

The memorial took place at the Burbank Police and Fire Headquarters, in front of the bronze Guardian sculpture, a fitting backdrop for a morning that honored Spike’s bravery and sacrifice. Third Street was closed from Palm Ave. to Olive Ave. as police vehicles lined the roadway, eventually spilling onto surrounding side streets. The turnout was so vast it became a visual reminder of how far Spike’s impact reached beyond city lines.

Spike, a four-year-old Belgian Malinois who had just celebrated his birthday days before the incident, was shot and killed on November 22 during a coordinated search following a traffic stop involving an armed suspect. In his final moments, Spike did what he was trained to do and protected his team. His actions shielded officers from danger, and his sacrifice saved lives.

Police procession for K9 Spike.

The loss of Spike rocked the city like an earthquake, felt not only within the Burbank Police Department, but throughout the entire community and law enforcement family statewide.In the days leading up to the memorial, the Guardian statue became a place of tribute. Flowers, wreaths, dog toys, handwritten notes, and tokens of gratitude filled the space, left by fellow officers and community members.

Officer Corey Salas, Spike’s handler and partner, drove Spike from the Burbank Animal Shelter to the station, led by a solemn procession of police motorcycles and patrol vehicles. As he arrived, K9 officers from neighboring departments stood united at the intersection, their dogs by their sides, forming a circle of love and protection. It was a moment that needed no words, and was felt by everyone in attendance.

Officer Salas and his brothers in blue carefully carried Spike, draped in an American flag, up the steps of the headquarters. As Spike passed, officers saluted, one by one, honoring a fallen teammate. From the steps overlooking the crowd, Spike’s End of Watch call was broadcast. Tears flowed freely as the weight of losing such a young, loyal, and innocent soul settled over the gathering.

Departments from all over Southern California attended K9 Spike’s Memorial. Photo by Ashley Erikson.

After Spike was carried inside, Officer Salas joined his wife and young children in the front row, surrounded by close friends, family, and fellow officers Mayor Nikki Perez addressed the crowd with words that captured the collective sorrow and gratitude felt throughout Burbank. “Today, I stand in solidarity with the entire Burbank community of neighbors and families who have spent the last week in mourning,” said Mayor Perez. “And of course, no one has felt this more deeply than the men and women of our Burbank Police Department.”

She spoke tenderly of the unique bond between a handler and a K9. “The bond between a handler and a K9, I can only imagine, is unlike any other. Built through trust, training, and countless moments of bravery shared in the line of duty,” said Mayor Perez. “We will never forget that your sacrifice ensured the safety of each one of our officers that night. We know Spike now takes his place among them. He watched over us faithfully in life, and may he rest easy after crossing the Rainbow Bridge, knowing that he served his city, his department, and his partner faithfully and courageously until the end.”

Burbank Police Chief Rafael Quintero then spoke on behalf of Officer Salas. “Spike was so much more than just the dog, a tool or even a partner. He was an irreplaceable part of our family. He slept inside every night in his cozy bed, and was surrounded in love every single day,” said Chief Quintero. “His passing has left an unimaginable void in our hearts that can never truly be filled when you think of Spike, please remember him as the hero that he is. He was brave, courageous, protective and bursting with energy. His spirit was fierce, and he brought joy and loyalty into our lives through the weight of our loss, though the weight of our loss is heavy, his heroism will echo through our memories and the lives he touched far beyond the day he left us.”