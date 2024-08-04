Hundreds of Families Benefit from Burbank Non-Profit Coalition’s Free Back-to-School Resources

The back-to-school season, filled with excitement and anticipation, can also be a source of stress for families struggling to afford essential supplies. This year, hundreds of Burbank families are breathing a sigh of relief, thanks to the generous efforts of a local non-profit coalition.

On August 3, the Boys and Girls Club of Burbank and the East Valley buzzed with activity as volunteers from numerous leading Burbank nonprofits, organizations, and businesses distributed free school supplies to eager families. United by a common goal, the coalition aims to ensure children start the school year prepared and confident.

From backpacks brimming with notebooks and pencils to calculators and art supplies, the event provided an array of essentials to students of all ages. The day was also packed with fun: live music, face painting, snakes and reptiles to hold, and interactive games created a festive atmosphere that welcomed families and volunteers alike.

Burbank Community Resource Officer Rene Haratonian hands out materials during Backpack Give Away event © Ross A Benson

The blend of free family fun and essential back-to-school supplies attracted a record-breaking crowd. Shanna Warren, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Burbank and the Greater East Valley, confirmed that the 2024 Back-to-School event set a new attendance record. Initially, 640 families had registered, but as word spread, over 700 families were estimated to have attended.

Among the attendees were Alberto Garcia and his seven-year-old son, who have participated in the event in previous years. Garcia, a Burbank resident and single dad, highlighted the exceptional turnout and the myriad of available resources this year. “It’s just amazing everything they have to offer,” Garcia said.

Local businesses such as Providence St. Joseph Medical Center and Gain Credit Union joined the effort, donating supplies and funds to bolster the initiative. Among them were hair stylists and barbers from Purpose L.A. barbershop and Lee’s Hair and Skincare Salon, aiming to give the kids great-looking style for back to school. “Haircuts change your outlook,” said stylist Kamala McCallister. “Having a nice haircut is like wearing your best outfit. Kids are so much more confident and comfortable.”

Shrisa Torres, who learned about the event from her church, brought her husband and four children. “I wasn’t expecting that they would provide so much,” she remarked, showing a backpack filled with body wash, lotion, water bottles, and even a sweater. “Everyone has been so welcoming.” Torres particularly appreciated the free haircuts, and her family enjoyed breakfast hosted by the Burbank Noon Rotary and lunch provided by Panda Express. “Everything is so expensive these days,” she said. “Getting the kids ready for school with so many free supplies and services is a big help.”

Burbank Unified School Board Member Emily Weisberg expressed her excitement over the turnout. “I’m blown away. Burbank is so lucky to have such a supportive community. I hope BUSD parents can feel all this support,” Weisberg stated.

Prominent figures, including State Senator Anthony Portantino, Burbank Vice Mayor Nikki Perez, City Councilmember Konstantine Anthony, BUSD Board Member Armond Aghakhanian, and representatives of State Senator Caroline Menjivar and Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, were present to meet community members and discuss available resources.

(Photo by © Ross A Benson)

Natalie Vartanian, the field deputy from Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office, handed out silly putty and chalk along with information about county resources. “With rising prices, events like this are a huge help to families,” Vartanian said. “We’re so grateful to these organizations for putting this event on and giving families these resources.”