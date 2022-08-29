Identity of Homicide Victim Released

Coroner officials have released the identity of the man who was shot and killed around 7:15 am Monday, August 22, in a Lincoln Street house.

25-year-old Armando Hernandez of Sun Valley was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of death ruled a homicide by Coronor officials was a gunshot wound to the chest. Another man, who police have still not identified, was also shot and found after making his way a block away to the 2800 block of Brighton Street.

After speaking to witnesses and combing through security video in the area, they discovered two people that had fled the scene before their arrival. Both men have been identified and have been interviewed by detectives. Police also recovered the gun that was believed to be used in the shooting.

While no arrests have been made yet, detectives are continuing their investigation and will be presenting their case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for review and filing consideration against any of the suspects. At this time, they are still looking into the circumstances that led to the shootings and the motive behind them.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Burbank Police Department Investigations Division at (818) 238-3210.