Impaired Driver? No Seatbelt? Burbank Police Are on the Lookout for You

The Burbank Police Department will have officers on patrol over the Thanksgiving Holiday looking for drivers suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and on Thanksgiving Say, will make sure that drivers and passengers are wearing their seatbelts.

Occupant restraints have proven to be one of the most effective ways to reduce injury or death when involved in a traffic collision.

In California, the fine for a seatbelt violation is $162.00. The fine for not securing a child in a child safety seat is $490.00.

Under California law, children under two years old who weigh under 40 pounds or are under 40 inches tall must ride in a rear-facing car seat. Children under the age of eight or under 4’9” tall must be secured in a car seat or booster. Adults are reminded that it is a violation to not properly wear their seatbelt and that adults should avoid putting the shoulder strap under their arm.

In addition to seatbelt checks, they will also be looking for any impaired drivers.

The Burbank Police Department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. Always follow directions for use and read warning labels about driving. While medicinal and recreational marijuana is legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.

If you plan on drinking or taking medications that may impact your ability to drive safely, plan on staying at home or arranging for a designated driver or other transportation. Drivers caught driving impaired and charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.