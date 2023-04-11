Improved Burbank Baseball Falls Short To Crescenta Valley

It’s expected to be quite a challenge the next three weeks for the Burbank High baseball team in its quest to qualify for the postseason.

There’s reason for optimism and plenty of opportunities at hand for the Bulldogs, who seek a return trip to the CIF playoffs. Each remaining game will be a test to see where they stand facing the upper echelon of teams in the Pacific League.

Burbank gave itself an opportunity when it met Crescenta Valley on Tuesday, yet couldn’t capitalize on multiple golden scoring chances in a 2-1 league road defeat at Stengel Field.

Burbank began a six-game stretch to close out the regular season with two games apiece versus Crescenta Valley, Arcadia and cross-town rival Burroughs. The top four teams in the eight-team league automatically qualify for the postseason.

“I thought we played well, but we just didn’t get that timely hit in a couple of situations,” Burbank coach Bob Hart said. “It’s a nip-and-tuck game the whole way and we were right there. We have nothing to hang our heads over and we just get back at it. We pitched well and played good defense, so we gave ourselves a chance in the end.”

Burbank (9-6. 5-4 in league) never led against Crescenta Valley (16-4, 9-0), ranked No. 10 in CIF Southern Section Division II.

The Falcons took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning on a run-scoring single by Dashel Schultz off Burbank starting pitcher Colby Bette.

The Bulldogs knotted it at 1 in the third on a run-scoring double by Julian Gonzalez that brought home Joe Maslyk. Later in the inning, with runners on second and third with no outs, Crescenta Valley starting pitcher Nicolo Terenzi struck out the next two batters before getting a ground out to third to escape further damage.

The Falcons regained the lead on an RBI ground out by Jimmy Spears that scored Tyler Garland, who began the inning with a double and moved to third on a grounder.

In the seventh, Burbank had runners on first and second with one out. However, Terenzi got two fly outs to seal the victory.

Terenzi, a right-hander, allowed seven hits and struck out seven. He also got two inning-ending double plays.

On the flip side, Bette showed plenty of poise for Burbank. The sophomore right-hander surrendered six hits.

“I thought I pitched a good game and I felt good warming up in the bullpen beforehand,” Bette said. “I’ve been pitching better these last few games and that’s a tough team to pitch to. I think we have a good team and we are improving.”

Burbank received two hits apiece from Gonzalez and Maslyk. Crescenta Valley got two hits from Ryan Ivanyi.

The Falcons and Bulldogs will complete their two-game season series at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Burbank.

“We expect another good game Friday,” Hart said. “We just need to find another couple of hits.”

Burbank will face Arcadia, which won the league title last season, on April 18 and 21 before meeting Burroughs on April 25 and 28.