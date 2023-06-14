Inkwell Tavern Delights Diners With Excellent Cocktails, Focused Menu

Since opening in January of 2023, Inkwell Tavern has established itself as both a great watering hole and a terrific place to get dinner or a snack on the southeast side of Burbank.

Located near the intersection of Alameda and San Fernando, Inkwell Tavern has recently added a brunch menu for Sundays beginning at 10:00 a.m. The menu looks terrific.

We were absolutely thrilled with the cocktails and food we ordered on a recent Saturday evening. Busy but not overly crowded, the tavern’s popular and comfortable booths were filled, along with much of the bar and some stand alone tables.

There is also a small back patio for outdoor seating.

The menu is focused yet offers something for most palates, including vegan and vegetarian items, desserts and a well-thought out upgrade on bar food.

We enjoyed the Beef Tallow Waffle Fries, made with roasted pork, garlic aioli and chimuchurri, and the single Inkwell Smash burger with horseradish American cheese, pickles, onions and special sauce.

The Masala Grilled Chicken Sandwich really stood out for the combination of flavors and textures. Layered with raita slaw, shaved cucumber, cilantro, mint, pickled onion and roasted jalapeno, the tender chicken nestled inside a grilled ciabatta really is exceptional.

Inkwell Tavern is absolutely a bar, and makes top notch cocktails, in addition to offering a strong variety of wines by the glass and bottle, and beer on draft and in the bottle. Inkwell Tavern cocktails: Oxford Comma and Inkwell Spill. (Photo By Lisa Paredes)

We tried the Inkwell Spill, a whisky cocktail with a nice accent of ginger, and the Oxford Comma, a gin-based drink with accents of lemon and passion fruit.

The Old Fashioned was perfectly made with an enjoyable amount of bitters, as was Fleming’s Signature, a silky, chilled concoction of gin, vodka and Lillet Blanc, served with a twist of lemon.

The bartender is a true mixologist, with a deep knowledge of cocktails. Every single drink was delicious and the drinks menu looks quite extensive and exciting.

We found the staff attentive and kind. Typically, diners and drinkers can sit wherever they like, but ordering is typically done at the bar. However, staff clears away plates and glasses promptly and will take additional orders from the table. Beef Tallow Waffle Fries at Inkwell Tavern. (Photo By Lisa Paredes)

Parking can be a challenge, but there is valet available Sundays for brunch and Thursday through Saturday evenings.

Bathrooms are clean and accessible.

Inkwell Tavern also has Happy Hour Monday through Friday 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and themed nights, such as Karaoke on Mondays at 8:00 p.m., Tacos, Tequila and Trivia on Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. and Whisky Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m.

For more information on the various menus and specials, visit https://inkwelltavern.com/.

Restaurant Info: Inkwell Tavern is located at 924 South San Fernando Boulevard, Burbank, CA 91502. 747-477-1355. Inkwell Tavern is open Monday through Thursday 4:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m., Friday and Saturday 4:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. and Sunday 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Inkwell Tavern receives: Tops In Town