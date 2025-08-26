Interim Superintendent Macias Gives Update on School Facilities Oversight Committee Selections

The Burbank Unified School District (BUSD) leadership team acknowledges that we did not meet the statutory deadline to establish and appoint the School Facilities Oversight Committee as required under California Education Code Section 15278. Specifically, the District was obligated to form this committee within 60 days of entering the November 2024 election results into the official record at a Board meeting.

While the Board formally recognized the passage of Bond Measure ABC on January 16, 2025, and initial outreach to interested applicants began on April 15, 2025, the process regrettably stalled thereafter. This delay does not reflect the level of professionalism, openness, or responsiveness our community deserves, and for that, we offer our sincere apologies.

We extend a heartfelt apology to the Burbank community and to our Board of Education members. We recognize the importance of timely and accountable governance, especially when it comes to oversight of public funds and facilities planning. Corrective actions have now been implemented to ensure this process moves forward with integrity and urgency.

To that end, we are reopening the application period for the School Facilities Oversight Committee, beginning Monday, August 25, 2025, and closing on Friday, September 5, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. All previous applicants will be automatically included in the new applicant pool, unless we are notified otherwise. Updated application information and selection process will be shared publicly on Monday, August 25th through our District website and communication channels.

We remain committed to rebuilding trust and ensuring that our community has a strong voice in the stewardship of our school facilities.

Thank you for your continued engagement and partnership.

In partnership,

Dr. Macias

Interim Superintendent

Measure ABC Oversight Committee – Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is the Measure ABC Oversight Committee?

The Oversight Committee is a citizen-led advisory group established by the Burbank Unified School District Board of Education to monitor the expenditure of bond funds approved under Measure ABC. Its purpose is to ensure public accountability and fiscal responsibility in the use of those funds.

2. Why was the committee created?

The committee was formed in accordance with Proposition 39 and California Education Code Sections 15278–15282. It serves to:

Represent community interests in school construction and renovation

Ensure bond proceeds are used appropriately

Issue annual reports to the public

3. What are the committee’s main responsibilities?

Review monthly expenditure reports

Monitor progress and timelines of bond-funded projects

Present interim and annual reports to the Board

Ensure no bond funds are used for salaries or operating expenses

Promote transparency through public records and website updates

4. Who can serve on the committee?

Members must:

Be at least 18 years old and a California resident

Not be a BUSD employee, vendor, contractor, or consultant

Represent specific stakeholder groups, including: Business organizations Senior citizens’ groups Taxpayer organizations Parents and PTA members General community members



5. How many members are on the committee?

The committee must have at least seven voting members. The Board may also appoint up to:

10 Alternates (non-voting)

9 Ex-Officio Members (non-voting observers)

6. How are members selected?

The Board appoints members after a public nomination process. Vacancies are filled through the same process, with attention to maintaining representation across stakeholder categories.

7. How long do members serve?

Terms are typically two or three years, with a maximum of three consecutive terms. Members may be removed for cause, including non-attendance or failure to meet eligibility requirements.

8. Are committee members paid?

No. All committee members serve voluntarily and are not compensated.

9. How often does the committee meet?

Regular meetings are held at least monthly, including an annual organizational meeting in June. All meetings are open to the public and follow the Brown Act.

10. What support does the District provide?

BUSD provides: