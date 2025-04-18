Introducing Burbank’s First-Ever Share Fair: A Free Community “Shopping” Experience

The City of Burbank is celebrating Earth Day in a new and exciting way with the launch of its first-ever Share Fair—a one-of-a-kind community “shopping” event where everything is completely free!

Hosted by the Burbank Recycle Center, the Share Fair will take place during the City of Burbank’s Earth Day celebration, “Petal Party in the Park,” on Saturday, April 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ralph Foy Park (3211 W. Victory Blvd.).

What Is the Share Fair?

It’s simple: bring something, take something! The Share Fair encourages residents to reduce waste by donating gently used household items they no longer need—and in return, they can “shop” for free items donated by others. You do not need to donate items in order to participate in the Share Fair, and while it may feel like shopping, no money will be exchanged—just a community-driven effort to reuse, recycle, and give back.

Donations Wanted!

Burbank residents are encouraged to drop off donations the day before the event at the location below.

Donation Drop-Off Event

📍 Burbank Fire Dept. Training Center

📅 Friday, April 25 | ⏰ 3:00 – 7:00 p.m.

📍 1845 N. Ontario Street

Accepted items include:

Household goods

Linens

Tools & garden supplies

Beauty items

Cleaning supplies

Toys & games

Books (limit 10)

Bags & purses

Jewelry & accessories

Small appliances

Pet supplies

Office & organizing items

🛑 Not accepted: Clothing, shoes, food, large appliances, non-working items, child car seats & cribs, mattresses, and hazardous items. All donations must be clean, in good working condition, and are subject to approval.

More Than Just Sharing

In addition to the Share Fair, attendees can take home free self-serve mulch—just bring a shovel and a container to scoop up this eco-friendly gardening freebie.

The Share Fair is just one part of a full day of Earth Day festivities at Ralph Foy Park. Join us for a day filled with engaging activities and community spirit, celebrating sustainability and eco-conscious initiatives. Highlights include:

🌳 Tree City USA ceremony

🌱 Plant for a Greener Burbank tree plantings

🌿 Free sapling giveaways

🎶 Live music & guest speakers

🚴 Bike obstacle course & roller skating

🎭 Puppet shows, story time, and arts & crafts

🍴 Food trucks and vendor booths

🌈 Games and activities for all ages

With a diverse vendor and resource fair, inspiring eco-themed talks, and fun for the whole family, the City of Burbank Earth Day celebration promises something for everyone. Let’s share more, waste less, and grow a greener future—together. 🌎