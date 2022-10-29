Introducing the Burbank and Burroughs Homecoming King and Queen and Their Courts

It was the Big Game, and as always, both the Burbank and Burroughs Homecoming Courts were introduced to the fans. Both were crowned last week at their respective homecoming dances.
Here are the Royal Courts:
|Burroughs High
|Burbank High
Homecoming Royalty
Chelsea Gomez & Carlos Tupua-Stiefel
|Homecoming Royalty
Makala Kelley & Nathan Figueroa
|Senior Class
Marcus Manahan
Chloe Barthelemy
Izzy Roderick
Lindsey Mazarei
Kyle Daou
Noni Bayarjavhlan
Ever Huerta
Lana Arana
|Senior Class
Leia Aguirre, David Ayala
Zara Garcia, Kevin Pereira
Junior Class
Eline Sunna & Julia Bulanikyan
Sophomore Class
Aileen Camacho& Justin Arteaga
Freshman Class
Emily Shirvanian & Isaiah Azuaje
Congratulations!