 Invitation to BUSD Community Session – Tuesday, December 16

Dear Burbank Unified School District Community,

We invite you to join us for a BUSD Community Session as we come together to discuss important matters impacting our schools and our future.

This Community Session will provide updates and dialogue on:

Leadership Transitions: Updates since the June 5, 2025 resignation of a Board Member and the Superintendent.

Updates since the June 5, 2025 resignation of a Board Member and the Superintendent. District Budget : Review of First Interim Report.

: Review of First Interim Report. School Safety and Security: Discussion of current challenges and proactive measures to ensure safe, supportive campuses for all students and staff.

The Community Session is an opportunity to listen, learn, and move forward together. We recognize the concerns and disconnect that recent events have created, and we are committed to repairing trust through transparency, collaboration, and respect.

Interim Superintendent Dr. Macias will facilitate and participate in this important conversation alongside members of the Burbank Unified School District Board of Education. Together, we will share updates, answer questions submitted ahead of time, and hear directly from you, our students, families, faculty, support staff, and community partners. Please use this BUSD Community Session December 16, 2025 Question Submission Form. Questions must be submitted by Sunday, December 14, 2025 @ 5 p.m. Please note that there will not be an open mic or live Q and A session.

Your voice matters. This Community Session is part of our ongoing commitment to ensure that every member of our community feels seen, valued, and heard as we work toward a stronger, more unified BUSD.

Details of the Community Session

Tuesday, December 16, 2025 @ 6 p.m

Dolores Huerta Middle School Auditorium

Thank you for your continued partnership, compassion, and care. We look forward to seeing you and engaging in this important dialogue.

In Partnership,

Dr. Macias, Interim Superintendent