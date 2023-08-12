“It Figures!” Art Exhibit at Gain Federal Credit Union Currently Running

By
Community Contributor
-
0
105
(Photo by Ross A Benson)

On Saturday, August 5th, Gain Federal Credit Union opened its doors, lobby, and atrium in partnership with California Creative Arts to local artists and the community.

Local artists brought in different pieces of art for the community to enjoy. Art enriches our lives and brings a smile to everyone’s faces.

Refreshments and hors d’oeuvres were served as buyers, admirers, members and non-members of the credit union passed through the lobby to get a glimpse of what local artists produced.

Don’t feel bad if you missed it. The artwork will be hanging in the lobby of the Burbank

Branch, available to purchase till August 25th during Gain’s Burbank Branch business hours. Come out to support your local artist or to enjoy seeing something new.

(Photo by Ross A Benson)
(Photo by Ross A Benson)
(Photo by Ross A Benson)
(Photo by Ross A Benson)
(Photo by Ross A Benson)
(Photo by Ross A Benson)
(Photo by Ross A Benson)
(Photo by Ross A Benson)
(Photo by Ross A Benson)
(Photo by Ross A Benson)
