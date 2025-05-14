It Only Takes 30 Seonds For A Child To Drown

“It only takes 30 seconds for a child to drown—Lucile Cowle Swim School is working year-round to make sure that never happens.”

Making Waves in May

Lucile Cowle Swim School Enters a New Era Just in Time for Water Safety Month

As May kicks off National Water Safety Month, Lucile Cowle Swim School is making its own splash. After serving Burbank families for over five decades, the beloved swim school has completed a $2 million, two-year renovation. It is diving headfirst into a bold new chapter filled with modern facilities, expanded programs, and a stronger-than-ever commitment to keeping our community’s water safe.

The transformation coincides with a leadership change in 2022, when Leslie Daland, owner of the highly regarded Daland Swim School in Thousand Oaks, took the helm. Leslie brings deep swimming roots and a wave of fresh energy. A world record holder in the 1650 freestyle, she’s the daughter of swim school founder Ingrid Daland and the late Peter Daland—a legendary 30-year USC swim coach, nine-time NCAA champion, two-time Olympic coach, and founder of Swim World magazine.

Swimming alongside her in leadership is Tarrik Daou, Executive Director of the swim schools. A seasoned club coach of over 20 years, Daou also led the architectural redesign of the new facility. But his impact doesn’t stop at the water’s edge—Tarrik serves on the Executive Board of Stop Drowning Now, a national nonprofit dedicated to bringing water safety education into classrooms. He also certifies over 400 lifeguards and lifeguard instructors annually as an American Red Cross instructor and trainer, helping ensure local pools and waterparks stay staffed and safe.

“Early water safety education is the key to eliminating drowning in our communities,” says Daou.

“Every parent can be a Water Watcher. Every teen can become a lifeguard and contribute to the safety of their neighborhood—it’s a ripple effect of responsibility.”

The newly upgraded facility now features an air-conditioned front office and parent viewing area, crystal-clear warm pools, Modern UV-enhanced filtration (using fewer harsh chemicals), automated chemical control systems, and streamlined online booking. Families can dip their toes into a variety of new and improved programs, including:

Extended 20-minute private lessons and new 30-minute small group classes

Baby & Me classes for infants as young as six months

A beginner swim team for young competitors

CPR, First Aid, and Lifeguard certifications through the American Red Cross

Free makeup lessons for scheduling flexibility

According to the CDC, drowning remains one of the leading causes of accidental death for children under four. That’s why Lucile Cowle Swim School is doubling down on prevention—because water safety isn’t just for summer. It’s a year-round commitment to saving lives, one swimmer at a time.

As temperatures rise and families head to pools, lakes, and beaches, Lucile Cowle Swim School invites the community to ride the wave of water safety together.