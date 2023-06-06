It’s Kitten Tsunami Season at the Burbank Animal Shelter, Fosters Needed ASAP!

A kitten tsunami is sweeping through Burbank. This year is turning into the busiest “Kitten Season” ever at the Burbank Animal Shelter. As of today, the Kitten Foster Program has fostered over 170 kittens. Normally they don’t reach that number until the end of July!

The Kitten Foster Program is bursting at the seams and they need your help! If you have a little space and a little time to spare, please consider fostering kittens. You’ll be saving lives, and you get to play with kittens for a few weeks! It’s a win-win!

Fostering is very rewarding and a lot of fun! There’s work involved, but they will train you and give you everything you need. Food, litter, pans, medical care-everything is covered. All you need to do is supply love and a temporary home for the little fuzzballs.

Can you foster kittens for a few weeks and help them save lives? Click on the Kitten Foster Volunteer page https://thevbas.org/foster/kitten-foster-program/ to learn more and sign up!