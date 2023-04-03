It’s Time to Vote for myBurbank’s Best 2023

In honor of myBurbank’s 13th year anniversary, we are once again launching the myBurbank’s Best Contest. for 2023. We all love Burbank: the people, places, events, and services. Share with us your favorites in our 2023 contest running the entire month of April.

Visit our website during April and tell us your favorite businesses, people, and places in over 160 categories ranging from services, stores, food and drink, classes, health, beauty, and more. One entry per I.P. address is allowed so multiple devices may be used if there is more than one person in your household. Voting will end at 11:59 pm on April 30th.

The winner from each category will receive a myBurbank’s Best 2023 certificate and window decal as well as special advertising opportunities. The winners will be announced on Monday, May 8 via myBurbank’s website and social media. If you are a business, make sure to tell your customers to vote for you in this year’s contest!

Here are the past winners:

2021 myBurbank’s Best

2022 myBurbank’s Best

TO BEGIN VOTING FOR 2023 – CLICK HERE!