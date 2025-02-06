Jacaranda’s 3rd Jazz Brunch: A Fundraiser for At-Risk Youth, Coming in March

Jacaranda is excited to announce its 3rd Jazz Brunch, taking place on Saturday, March 29th from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at All Souls Church in Burbank. This uplifting event will feature live jazz music by Grammy nominated Herman Jackson and his band, a delicious brunch buffet, mimosas, and a community gathering for a great cause.

All proceeds from the brunch will go directly towards supporting Jacaranda’s vision to empower at-risk, transition-age young adults (18-24). The organization is committed to equipping these individuals with the tools, resources, and guidance they need to successfully navigate adulthood and thrive in their personal and professional lives.

“We are so excited to bring together our community to support a cause close to our hearts,” says Ali Bodager, Jacaranda’s Founder and Executive Director. “This event offers an opportunity to enjoy delicious food, amazing music, and different ways to contribute to Jacaranda’s life-changing mission.”

Join us for an unforgettable morning filled with vibrant jazz, networking, good conversations, and a chance to make a lasting impact in the lives of young adults in need. Tickets are available now, and space is limited.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.jacarandahousing.org/jazzbrunch or contact Ali at ali@jacarandahousing.org.

About Jacaranda:

Jacaranda is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping at-risk young adults, ages 18-24, navigate life’s challenges and build a brighter future. Through personalized mentoring, educational support, and essential life and job skills training, Jacaranda empowers young adults to overcome obstacles and thrive as they transition into independence.