Jack May Defends LXF Heavyweight Crown Against Jay Silva in Burbank

Fresh off of a thrilling, championship-winning performance in his Lights Out Xtreme Fighting debut, heavyweight titleholder Jack May will defend his belt for the first time against Brazilian brawler Jay Silva.

The battle between two decorated, 38-year-old heavyweights who have fought in every major fight promotion around the world will be the headlining fight for LXF 2 on July 6 at the Burbank Marriott Events Center.

May (11-6eran of UFC, Bellator, PFL and K-1, won the heavyweight crown at LXF 1 with a brutal beatdown of Mike Quintero. The American heavyweight’s circuitous life has spanned stints at four colleges and even overseas as a basketball player, and it came to a championship-defining moment when he avenged his controversial 2018 defeat to Quintero earlier this year.

“I was cheated in the first match, and Mike Quintero paid for it the second time around. I was given a fair shake and a chance to prove that I’m the better fighter, and I left my mark,” said May. “The victory wasn’t fulfilling, but it was expected. The same will be true when it comes to Silva on July 6.”

The 6-foot-8-inch May is an athletic and agile striker who utilizes swift footwork from his days as a basketball player to leverage his kickboxing skills.

He’ll be bringing a six-inch height advantage, and three-inch reach advantage into the cage against Silva come fight night.

Silva (12-12-1), a veteran of UFC and Bellator himself who has trained under Renzo Gracie in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and earned a purple belt, is riding a two-fight winning streak and has been champing at the bit to test his in-cage pedigree against May. The Huntington Beach, California-resident feels rejuvenated, and believes having a proper training camp—several of his previous losses have come when he’s served as a last-minute replacement for another opponent —will give him the edge that he needs to put on a powerful performance.

“I’m always looking to prove to myself that I still have it by fighting the best. Once I get that belt from Jack, I’ll prove it again,” said Silva. “He’s a good dude. A lot of my friends are friends with him as well. It’s nothing personal, it’s just business, because I want what he has.”

“The Spider Killer” said that although he prefers to stand up and trade strikes, he’s just as crafty on the ground and he will take the fight there should it come to that because he feels that “The Outlaw” is at his weakest on the mat.

“He doesn’t look too comfortable on his back,” said Silva. “I saw his last fight and that was enough for me. I don’t like to watch too much of my opponent’s fights. I worry about myself. I plan to rip his head off, so let the best man win. I’m sure I will.”

“Silva’s strongest skill set is his jaw muscle—he likes to yap—and his weakest is his heart,” said May. “He can do all of the talking that he wants. I’ll soon do mine with my fists.”

Tickets for LXF 2 can be purchased beginning at $65 online at LightsOutXF.com or at the Burbank Marriott Events Center box office during fight night. VIP Dinner and Bottle Service Tables are also available.

Doors open at 6 p.m. PST, and the first bout will take place at 7 p.m. PST. All bouts are subject to change.

