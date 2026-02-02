JBHS Drama Earns Top Honors at CETA High School Theater Festival

The John Burroughs High School (JBHS) Drama Department is celebrating a major milestone. Under the leadership of drama director Ms. Beth Meberg, JBHS Drama’s production of Everybody by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins was selected to perform at the prestigious California Educational Theatre Association (CETA) High School Theater Festival, held January 16–18, 2026, in Fullerton.

JBHS Drama Director Ms. Beth Meberg

Out of approximately 65 productions from across Southern California, JBHS earned the highest possible adjudication scores, receiving straight 4s across the board and placing the program among the top four productions evaluated at the festival. The selection to perform on CETA’s mainstage alone is a rare honor, and pairing that with top marks is an extraordinary achievement that speaks to the talent, discipline, and heart of the students involved.

While the cast shined onstage, the JBHS Stagecraft Team was quietly performing a feat of its own. Tasked with transporting the entire set and technical elements to Fullerton, the team had just four hours (a process that typically takes two days) to load in and rebuild the show on a new stage with different dimensions and unfamiliar technical equipment.

They rose to the challenge with professionalism and precision. Festival staff and the Fullerton tech team took note of the students’ deep technical knowledge, seamless teamwork, efficiency, and calmness under pressure. For their outstanding work, JBHS Stagecraft was awarded the “Best Tech Crew at CETA Weekend” Award, a distinction that underscores the program’s strength both onstage and behind the scenes.

Two JBHS students also received individual honors for their exceptional contributions:

H. O’Briant — Lighting Design

Maddalena Grossnickle — Costumes, Hair, and Make-Up

JBHS Stagecraft Team build the set at CETA 2026.

The festival is hosted by the California Educational Theatre Association, a statewide organization that has long been a driving force in strengthening theatre education across California. CETA’s mission is to support comprehensive theatre education from pre-K through higher education, reflect and serve diverse communities, recognize excellence through awards and scholarships, and connect educators and students with meaningful resources and opportunities. JBHS’s success this weekend is a powerful example of that mission in action.

With the excitement of CETA still buzzing, JBHS Drama is already gearing up for its next production: All Shook Up, a high-energy jukebox musical inspired by the songs of Elvis Presley and loosely based on Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night. With a book by Joe DiPietro, the show is set in 1955 and tells the story of a small Midwestern town turned upside down by love, music, and self-discovery, all fueled by 24 iconic Elvis hits.

JBHS Drama presents “All Shook Up”

Performance Dates:

February 6 & 7 at 7:00 PM

February 8 at 12:00 PM

🎟 Tickets: https://jbhsdramatickets.ludus.com/index.php

From top-tier performances to award-winning technical excellence, John Burroughs High School continues to prove that its theatre program is not only thriving but setting the standard for high school arts education in Southern California.