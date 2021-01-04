JBHS Student Creates Care Packages for Cancer Patients

Anh Nguyen is not your ordinary Burbank teenager. This John Burroughs High School junior is on a mission to support the cancer community one care package at a time. Nguyen is the founder of CancerxRelief, an organization started to raise cancer awareness and provide care packages and donations to children battling cancer.

CancerxRelief was created in the summer of 2020 after Nguyen lost her grandmother to metastatic blood cancer and the loss of such a close family member built a deep empathy and compassion for those suffering from cancer. The organization uses social media platforms to share informative graphics and stories of patients and survivors and sells stickers in order to raise more funds for the care packages.

Anh Nguyen of CancerxRelief

Nguyen’s mission is to bring the community together to contribute to the fight against cancer while bringing comfort and smiles through her childhood care packages. Each package is thoughtfully made with love and care, customized to every child’s interest, and sent with a handmade card. With the support from cancer survivors, patients, and her high school club members, Nguyen is able to help the cancer community one donation at a time. “Knowing that my help might bring comfort to someone’s hard time and that I’m doing what I love are what motivates me to put in every effort I have into this organization,” says Nguyen.

On the CancerxRelief website you can get involved in three ways including donating funds directly, purchasing stickers for just $1.50 each, or purchasing toys off her Amazon list to be added to the care packages. To help Anh Nguyen and this amazing project, please visit https://linktr.ee/CANCERxRELIEF and contact cancerxrelief@gmail.com to learn how to support her charity for childhood cancer patients.