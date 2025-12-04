Jingle Tales and Tunes Coming to the Colony Theatre December 9

The holidays can be fun and festive, but they can also get frenzied or even farcical! What happens when a mother lands in the hospital in December and a father of four forgets about Christmas, or when a Jewish woman finds herself inspired at Midnight Mass? Can holiday magic be found in candy bars, tamales or the J Crew catalogue? Those burning questions will be answered and have you laughing and reflecting when JINGLE TALES & TUNES comes to THE COLONY THEATRE on Tuesday, December 9th.

JINGLE TALES opens with a musical set by the father/daughter duo Bishop followed by hilarious and heartwarming holiday tales told by eight of LA’s best storytellers including Andrew Boyle, Ron Hart, Annie Korzen, Julio Martinez Liz Murdoch, Rochelle Newman, Rick Sanchez and Laura Strobl. The show is produced by Suzanne Weerts, founder and artistic director of JAM Creative. Proceeds from the show will benefit Home Again LA.

Jingle Tales is the 16th benefit show that Weerts has produced at The Colony Theatre, raising more than $55,000 for local non-profits since launching JAM Creative in 2017. “It’s pure joy to bring stories to the stage while shining a spotlight the important work done by HALA,” said Weerts, “The need in our community is greater than ever this year, and I’m grateful that we have this opportunity to come together to share an evening of entertainment and connection, while helping those with less have a more hopeful start to 2026.”

Burbank native Laura Strobl

While many of the cast members are Moth Grand Slam winners and regulars on the Southern California storytelling circuit, Burbank native Laura Strobl will be sharing a story on stage for the first time. “My story is both a love letter to my extended family and a celebration of Mexican culture in our city,” said Strobl, who graduated from JBHS in 1984 and has a granddaughter graduating from Burroughs in 2026. “Being in one of these shows at The Colony is a bucket list experience for me because it is such a beautiful space to share stories and also because we’re making a difference for a worthy cause,” she adds.

Weerts loves that her shows feature both experienced, award-winning storytellers as well as newcomers to storytelling. “Giving people the opportunity to share their voices on stage can have a profound impact not only on the writer but also on the audience,” said Weerts, “In every show we’ve produced, there are unexpected moments of connection and those light-bulb epiphanies when someone realizes ‘I am not alone in my experience’.”

Weerts says she chose Home Again LA (HALA) as the beneficiary of the 2025 Jingle Tales & Tunes because of the work they have been doing to help unhoused families with children realize they are also not alone. “Albert Hernandez and his team are changing the trajectory of so many families’ lives by providing shelter, resources and outreach,” said Weerts, “And now that they have added the Burbank Temporary Aid Center (BTAC) to their mission, HALA’s impact is magnified, but so is the need for community support.”

Host of Jingle Tales & Tunes, Suzanne Weerts (photo by David Laurell)

“Home Again LA is deeply grateful to be the beneficiary of this year’s Jingle Tales performance,” added Albert Hernandez, CEO of HALA and BTAC, “JAM Creative and Suzanne Weerts have transformed art into impact, using talent and heart to uplift families in our community who are unhoused or at risk of homelessness. Their generosity helps ensure that we can continue providing the critical services families rely on during their most vulnerable moments. We are honored by this partnership and inspired by everyone who is helping bring hope home for the holidays.”

Attendees of Jingle Tales & Tunes are encouraged to bring non-perishable boxed and canned food to The Colony Theatre to support BTAC.

Jingle Tales & Tunes is made possible thanks to the generous support of Cari Palayo of Cari4Homes, Schafer Electric, Jack O’Neill, Volpei Gussow Barnes Real Estate Group, Community Chevrolet, UMe Federal Credit Union, Christopher Rizzotti Realtor and Color Images Copy and Print.

Lobby doors open at 6:00pm with music beginning at 6:30pm and the stories starting at 7. Following the 90-minute show, guests are invited to a reception in the lobby. Tickets are available for $25, $50 and $100 at https://www.jamcreativestories.com/

or direct ticket link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jingle-tales-tunes-tickets-1928608141869?aff=oddtdtcreator

Returning to the Colony stage, Andrew Boyle (photo by Susy Shearer)