Jingle Tales & Tunes Brings Holiday Stories and Songs to the Colony Theatre

The holidays can be fun & festive, but sometimes get frenzied or even farcical! What happens when a menorah lighting goes awry or the attempt to make gourmet stuffing falls flat? Is it worth the long flight to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Ethiopia? And what was Christmas in Hawaii like with George Carlin? Those burning questions will be answered and have you laughing and perhaps even dancing in your seats when Jingle Tales & Tunes comes to The Colony Theatre on Tuesday, December 13th.

Jingle Tales features music by acclaimed local singer/songwriter Arielle Silver beginning at 6:30pm followed by hilarious and heartwarming holiday tales told by eight of LA’s best storytellers including Pam Bassuk, Kelly Carlin, Ron Hart, Brenda Haynes, Bryan Kett, Mike Lambert, Ellen Switkes and Alex Stein. The show is produced by Suzanne Weerts, founder and artistic director of JAM Creative. Proceeds from the show will benefit Family Service Agency of Burbank.

“I’m so excited to be part of Jingle Tales and to get to work with this phenomenal cast,” says Bassuk, “I’m always moved by the stories and storytellers Suzanne Weerts includes in her shows and I can think of no better way to kick off the season than to listen to stories about celebrating and surviving the holidays.” This is Bassuk’s second time working with Weerts, having been part of the cast of Listen To Your Mother at The Colony Theatre in 2016.

Bassuk will be sharing a story about the zaniest Secret Santa gift she ever received and how the self-described nerdy teen got to be the talk of her high school for a day. “If anything is going to be an antidote to the rushed mass-marketed consumerism that the holidays have become, it’s Jingle Tales,” she says.

The audience of Jingle Tales will also be treated to a song by Broadway veteran Rena Strober, who stared as Cosette in Les Miserables and whose performance may include a nod to that iconic role. “I love getting to spend the holidays doing my two favorite things: performing and watching the best storytellers in town perform!” says Strober.

Jingle Tales is the tenth benefit show that Weerts has produced or co-produced at The Colony Theatre. Her production group, JAM Creative, has raised more than $28,000 for local charities since launching in 2017. “It is such a joy to bring stories to the stage and to help draw attention to the important mental health work being done in our community by Family Service Agency,” says Weerts, “We’ve been living in unprecedented times, and there is a tremendous need for the kind of support FSA provides. I am grateful that we can come together to share a fun and festive evening while making a difference in the lives of those in need.” The event will also include a canned food drive to help replenish the pantry at FSA.

“Many people don’t know that in addition to the therapists we have in Burbank schools and the transitional housing that we operate for foster youth and survivors of domestic violence, we also have a small food and toiletry pantry to support clients in crisis,” says Laurie Bleick, Executive Director of FSA, “Keeping the shelves stocked helps countless women and children get through difficult times.” All guests who bring in non perishable food items or toiletries will be entered in a drawing for a $60 Gift Card to California Pizza Kitchen.

Jingle Tales & Tunes is made possible through the generous support of Cusumano Real Estate Group, Schafer Electric, UMe Federal Credit Union, Unique Vintage, Color Images, Bhavana Flow Yoga, Video Ventures Productions and Susy Shearer Photography.

Doors open at 6:15 with musical guest Arielle Silver beginning her set at 6:30pm and the stories starting at 7. Following the 90 minute show, guests are invited to a reception in the lobby with dessert provided by Nothing Bundt Cakes! Tickets are available for $25, $50 and $100 at https://www.jamcreativestories.com/