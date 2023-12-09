Jingle Tales (& Tunes) Holiday Benefit Show Returns to the Colony Theatre December 13

Following the resounding success of JAM Creative’s Jingle Tales (& Tunes) event last year, the holiday benefit show is coming back to the Colony Theatre stage on Wednesday, December 13th at 6:30 PM.

Jingle Tales (& Tunes) is a collection of stories and music that revolve around the holiday season. The event has raised over $35,000 for local charities, most of which has gone to the Family Service Agency of Burbank (FSA). FSA is a local non-profit service agency dedicated to mental health, eliminating violence and suicide, and preventing homelessness.

“So many of the stories in this year’s show make me laugh until my cheeks hurt,” said Suzanne Weerts, the Producing Artistic Director of JAM Creative. “I love that these shows are not only a gift to theatre goers but they also give us the chance to give a holiday present to Family Service Agency of Burbank. The holidays can be a difficult time for so many people, but to know that FSA is there for children, families, veterans, foster and emancipated youth, domestic violence survivors and anyone in our community facing mental health challenges is a great blessing and makes me and our whole cast so proud to be part of this meaningful and merry way to give back.”

Jingle Tales & Tunes at the Colony Theatre. Photo credit: Susy Shearer.

This year’s cast brings a significant number of Burbank residents to the stage including Cultural Arts Commission Chair, Eric Conner, who will be sharing his story of playing Santa. Burbank first-timers Alexandra Helfrich and Jennifer Hughes will also be sharing their hilarious take on the holidays. “JAM Creative’s events provide a wonderful mix of true, personal tales whose specificity is what makes them so very universal,” said Conner.

The event starts at 6:30 PM with music by Burbank’s very own NashBerry Family Band, who will be performing a selection of holiday tunes as people get their refreshments and seats. “As the opening act for the event, we are very happy to musically usher in the evening of storytelling at its finest,” said Connie Nassios from the NashBerry Family Band, who plays alongside her husband Keny Berry and daughter Abbi Berry. “There’s something very special about hearing tales told in the author’s voice. Suzanne gathers people with unique, moving personal stories that are guaranteed to make you laugh, cry, and help you get into the holiday spirit.”

Rena Strober 2022. Photo credit: Susy Shearer.

Storytelling will begin at 7:00 PM with a line up of nine speakers including MOTH Grand Slam winners Carlos Kotkin and Kevin McGeehan, and fantastics writers and performers Wendy Hammers, Susanna Curtis, Bella Mahaya Carter, and Vickie Wippel. Read the storyteller’s bios here.

“Two of the best things about the holiday season in Burbank is the opportunity to show support for the Family Service Agency and to enjoy an evening with Jingle Tales at The Colony Theatre at the same time. I’m grateful to be able to remember my family while sharing a tale this year, and to see so many of our local community members at the same time,” said Alexandra Helfrich.

To learn more or to purchase tickets to Jingle Tales (& Tunes) coming up this Wednesday, click here!