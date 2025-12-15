JINGLE TALES & Tunes Raises Money for Home Again Los Angeles During Annual Storytelling Show

The Colony Theatre was filled with laughter, tears, and holiday magic on December 9 as JINGLE TALES & Tunes returned for another unforgettable evening. Blending music, storytelling, and community generosity, the annual event was a huge success.

Opening with a heartfelt musical set by the father-and-daughter duo Bishop, guests took their seats for a night rooted in connection and heartfelt stories. From there, the stage welcomed some moving and deeply human holiday stories told by seven of Los Angeles’ most beloved storytellers: Andrew Boyle, Ron Hart, Julio Martinez, Liz Murdoch, Rochelle Newman, Rick Sanchez, and Laura Strobl. Each performer brought their own unique voice, offering stories that made the audience laugh out loud, reflect quietly, and, at times, reach for a tissue.

JINGLE TALES & Tunes is produced by Suzanne Weerts, Producing Artistic Director of JAM Creative Stories, who first brought the show to life in 2016. Since then, the event has become a beloved holiday tradition at The Colony Theatre and part of a broader storytelling presence curated by Weerts, including shows like Manecdotes. This year’s performance marked her 16th show produced at the theatre, showcasing her dedication to storytelling as both an art form and a community connector.

Over the years, JAM Creative Stories’ productions have raised more than $60,000 for local nonprofits, including Family Service Agency, Burbank Arts and Education Foundation, Burbank Temporary Aid Center, and Home Again Los Angeles (HALA). This year’s Jingle Tales & Tunes raised over $4,500 for HALA, with donations still continuing to come in. Just as importantly, the evening shined a spotlight on HALA’s mission and the life-changing work they do for families in need.

Suzanne Weerts welcomes attendees at the 2025 JINGLE TALES & Tunes. Photo by Ashley Erikson.

HALA’s core program is its 90-day shelter for unhoused families with children, operating in partnership with local congregations and focusing on temporary shelter, meals, case management, and housing support. HALA also runs a Rapid Rehousing program that helps families transition into permanent housing while offering workshops in job development, financial planning, and essential life skills. In collaboration with the City of Burbank and Burbank Housing Corporation, HALA helped open Jerry’s Promise, a transitional housing program providing short-term housing for chronically unhoused families. Additionally, the organization provides rental assistance and ongoing case management to families at risk of homelessness.

For Weerts, raising awareness is just as meaningful as raising funds. “Home Again LA’s impact in our community is profound, and the support they give to families truly changes the trajectory of their lives, for both the parents and their children,” said Weerts. “I’m grateful that our shows are both an opportunity for people to be entertained as well as learn about the important work of nonprofits in our community like HALA. Many people at our show expressed gratitude for their new appreciation of this work and also gratitude for the blessings in their own lives. And that, to me, is the heart of the holidays.”

As the night came to a close, audience members left with more than memories of great performances, they left with a deeper understanding of the challenges facing families in their community and the power of coming together to make a difference.